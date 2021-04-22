Charlotte Douglas Airport runway changes will affect travelers

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Changes coming to the Charlotte-Douglas Airport are going to have an impact on travelers at also everyday people who will soon live in the flight path of a new runway.

The addition of a fourth parallel runway at the airport will mean additional capacity and more planes landing and taking off.

One resident who lives south of the airport says the air traffic isn’t bothersome.

“It’s not too loud there. I work in this area and of course, we hear it very well here so I guess we’ll have to deal with it.”

With current traffic rebounding from the COVID slump, residents are getting a taste of what life could be like after the new runway is complete.

“If you’re sitting on my front porch, they come about every seven minutes. If they add another one let’s see how many minutes it takes for them to come by every so often that way.”

Another perspective being looked at besides noise is environmental factors like air pollution and the impact on endangered species of animals and plants.

“It doesn’t bother me, at all. Actually, I like it… the sounds of planes taking off,” said one airport neighbor.

For now, airport neighbors are looking up… to an expanded airport and a growing economy that comes with more planes in the air and on the ground.

Public comment is open right now by emailing

CLTCapacityEA@landrum-brown.com

All comments must be received by June 1st. More public workshops will be held starting May 17. Click here for more information.