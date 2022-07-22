CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Portions of Charlotte-Douglas International Airports terminal lobby expansion on the west side of the airport will open on Wednesday, July 27.

The airport says the expansion will add approximately 90,000 square feet of additional space, access to the west subterranean walkway, and a sneak peek of what’s to come when construction is completed in 2025.

The expansion is part of the airport’s $3.1 billion investment that includes concourse renovations, expansion of the airport’s roadways, curb front, the airfield, and the terminal. This is the first phase of the expansion to debut to passengers.

“Features include large, picturesque windows, terrazzo flooring throughout, bright blue tiles framing the entrances/exits, architectural-detailed ceilings, and rocking chairs,” said the airport in a news release.

The new west and subterranean walkway will also open to the public on Wednesday, July 27, and will be located on the hourly deck’s first floor. The tunnel will provide a traffic-free, covered walking path from the hourly deck to the terminal.

The airport says that passengers entering the terminal’s upper or lower levels will not immediately see the ticket counter, security checkpoints, or baggage carousels. “Signage has been installed to point customers in the right direction.” Also, airport employees will be stationed to assist with providing directions.

Construction continues on the terminal lobby’s east side. Completion of this phase is expected for the end of 2023 and will include the unveiling of the Queen Charlotte statue. Renovations of the existing departures/ticketing area and the arrivals/baggage claim area will begin at the end of July.

“Customer amenities will include modern ticket counters, eight original artworks, charging stations, three large security checkpoints and five pre-security concession spaces,” said the airport in a news release.

The terminal lobby expansion is costing $608 million of the $3.1 billion airport investment. “Expansion will transform the Airport’s entrance with 366,000 square feet of new and renovated space, along with a 146,000 square foot stunning canopy that will begin construction in September.”