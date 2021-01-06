Charlotte firefighter killed in motor vehicle accident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte Fire Department is mourning the loss of an employee who was tragically killed in a motor vehicle accident, officials said on Tuesday.

Firefighter Patric Saunders, who was with the Engine 21 B Division, died in an accident on Monday, Jan. 4, near Hamlet, North Carolina.

Photo: Charlotte Fire Department

Saunders was off-duty when the accident occurred, Charlotte Fire said. He joined the ranks of the Charlotte Fire Department in October 2015.

CFD released a statement on Tuesday:

“The fire service mourns the loss of a devoted and beloved member. Please keep the family, friends, and department members in your thoughts and prayers.”

