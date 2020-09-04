Charlotte Hornets radio broadcaster ‘will not return’ following racial slur in tweet, team says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte Hornets radio broadcaster who was suspended after tweeting out a racial slur while discussing a Denver-Utah game “will not return,” according to the professional basketball team’s public relations team.

“The Charlotte Hornets announced today that John Focke will not return as the team’s radio broadcaster due to a violation of the organization’s social media policy. Since this is a personnel matter, the organization will not comment any further. The Hornets thank John for all of his efforts during the 2019-2020 NBA season,” Charlotte Hornets PR tweeted on Thursday.

Charlotte Hornets Statement:

Radio voice John Focke took to Twitter in mid-August to apologize for the error.

“Earlier today I made a horrific error while attempting to tweet about the Denver-Utah game. I don’t know how I mistyped, I had (and have) no intention of ever using that word. I take full responsibility for my actions. I have been sick to my stomach about it ever since. I’m truly sorry that this happened and I apologize to those I offended,” Focke tweeted on Aug. 17.

Focke had tweeted, “Shot making in this Jazz-N*****s game is awesome! Murray and Mitchell going back and forth what a game!”

The Charlotte Hornets released a statement following the August incident:

“The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the recent social media post by radio broadcaster John Focke. As an organization, we do not condone this type of language. John has been suspended indefinitely as we investigate the matter more closely.”

Charlotte Hornets Statement:

John Focke has not tweeted anything on his account since the Aug. 17 incident.