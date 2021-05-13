Charlotte ICU nurse says last year hospital was full of COVID patients, fast-forward to now there’s 1

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – New COVID recommendations from the CDC came down on Thursday. The CDC now says that if you’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you can go back to activities, like movies or church, without a mask and without keeping six feet apart.

The new recommendations are good news. Brea Kinney never questioned her decision to be a nurse, not even in March of 2020 when everything changed.

“My story? What does it start with? I would definitely say the first day we had a COVID patient. I mean we didn’t know, we just showed up to work like a normal day,” said Brea.

‘Normal’ would become a thing of the past as Brea and her colleagues on the ICU floor at Novant Health constantly lived in the unknown.

“Typically, I find myself, texting my friends here, checking on the patients even though I’ve left,” said Brea. “I think we’re all a little guilty of that, it’s hard for us to step away.”

Often, she was the one stepping in for family members who couldn’t be there when their loved one passed away.

“Unfortunately, that has happened more times than I would like to admit, it’s real, it’s realistic so,” said Brea.

In May of 2020, the ICU was completely full of COVID patients. In May of 2021, there’s only…one.

“I didn’t think there was ever going to be one,” smiled Brea. “One, I didn’t expect.”

It’s been a long year and a half. She said she’s learned to say ‘I love you’ to the people she cares about. She’s also learned that sometimes the “unexpected,” can be good too.