Charlotte man arrested after firing 27 shots at person in Robeson County on Memorial Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTW) — A Charlotte man was arrested Wednesday in Charlotte for a shooting on Memorial Day in Fairmont, Robeson County.

Altariq Mimen Jones, 32, allegedly tried to shoot an individual at a car wash, according to Fairmont Police Department.

Police said Jones fired 27 shots at a person and struck at least one occupied vehicle 16 times. Some bullets also struck an adjacent building that is under construction.

No one was injured in the incident.

Jones was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a weapon into occupied property, and injury to real property. Jones also possessed a stolen firearm at the time he was arrested, police said.

Bond was set at $43,000 by a Mecklenburg County Magistrate.