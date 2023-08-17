RALEIGH, N.C. — Francisco De La Riva Delgado of Charlotte took a chance on a scratch-off and won the first $100,000 prize in the new Big Cash Payout game.

Delgado bought his lucky $20 ticket from the Food Lion on South Tryon Street in Charlotte.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,256.

The Big Cash Payout game debuted last month with four $2 million prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Four $2 million prizes and seven $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $61.8 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Mecklenburg County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.