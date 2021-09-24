Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer arrested, accused of fraud

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte police officer is facing multiple felony charges following a fraud investigation, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Authorities said Officer Lawrence Guiler was charged with Thursday with eight counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.

Police said businesses where Guiler was employed in a “secondary employment capacity” identified irregularities last month in the invoices for compensation that had been submitted by Guiler.

CMPD’s Secondary Employment Office and Internal Affairs were notified prompting the department to open both criminal and internal investigations.

Investigators said evidence revealed that Guiler submitted invoices for payment to private businesses for dollar amounts higher than what was due on more than one occasion. Further investigation revealed multiple dates that he received compensation from a business for work he did not perform.

The incidents reportedly happened between March and August of 2021.

“Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are expected to conduct themselves to the highest professional standards and will be held accountable when they fail to do so,” said CMPD Chief Jennings. “At no time will this department allow behavior that violates the law or community trust.”

Police said Guiler has been placed on unpaid administrative leave.