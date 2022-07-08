CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina district attorney has cleared a police officer in the fatal shooting of a man who repeatedly stabbed his stepdaughter inside their home in December.

Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather said Thursday. that a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police SWAT officer saved the life of the 13-year-old girl by firing two fatal shots at her stepfather, The Charlotte Observer reported.

The officer’s “use of lethal force saved (the teenager’s) life from a person who left little doubt of his intention to kill her,” Merriweather wrote in a 25-page letter to the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation in which he said he won’t seek charges.

Merriweather’s letter said the officer shot David Samuel Herbert on Dec. 18 as Herbert stabbed his stepdaughter “with a large hunting knife multiple times.” Later examination revealed the girl had been stabbed 13 to 15 times, according to the letter.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings told reporters at the time that officers “were trying to deescalate the situation” when the man began stabbing the teenager without warning.