RALEIGH, N.C. – When you are getting older, your mind often wonders where to live. Well, wonder no further.

New research by Aging in Place has analyzed 50 cities in the U.S by taking into consideration the percent of the population over 65 years old, safety, and estimated monthly cost of living, just to name a few things.

With these stats, Raleigh is ranked third among the best cities while Charlotte is ranked ninth.

Around 10.6% of the current Raleigh population is aged 65 and over, and just 12.6% live below the poverty line. With a median household income of $67,266, Raleigh is one of the wealthiest cities on the list and the estimated cost of living for a single person is lower than in most places we looked at, at around $883.69 a month.

Myrtle Beach recorded the highest over 65 population with a total percentage of 21.5%.

