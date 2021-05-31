Charlotte restaurant closing doors Saturday after more than 50 years in business

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- After more than 50 years in business, a beloved Charlotte restaurant is closing its doors.

Oakhurst Grill–formerly Mr. C’s–has been in the Polonyfis family since 1972, but come Saturday, they’ll be dishing up their final orders.

The owners announced on Facebook earlier this week that they would be closing for good on Saturday, May 29.

“Serving home cooked meals since 1968” boasts the sign right above the Oakhurst Grill on Monroe in Charlotte.

They say it’s just time for a new chapter and that it will give them more time to take care of family members as they age.

“That’s probably been by here four times this week to tell them goodbye but every time I come by the parking lot is so full you can’t get in,” customer Steve Hauxworth said.

People who’ve been coming to the restaurant for years say they were pretty shocked when they heard the news, so they’re getting their fix before closing time Saturday.

“The teachers, we always like to come down and get food and they’ve always been really great,” said Courtney McQuillan.

Oakhurst is open until 9 p.m. Friday and their last day will be tomorrow, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.