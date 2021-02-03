Charlotte school teacher fired for anti-Semitic social post, board chair says

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte school teacher has been let go following a troubling social media post with anti-Semitic comments that recently surfaced, school officials said in a news release.

The unidentified teacher, who was with Sugar Creek Charter School located off North Tryon in northeast Charlotte, was under investigation after school officials were notified and the school and the teacher parted ways on Monday. The post was made on a personal account.

“The teacher passed all background checks and behavioral assessments. The administration was never made aware of these viewpoints or philosophies,” school Board Chair H. Bryan Ives III said in a statement. “We regularly review our policies on personal social media use and our zero-tolerance philosophy of discrimination, in which employees must sign an agreement.”

It is unclear at this time exactly when the social post was published.