Charlotte to require new hires to get vaccinated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — All new Charlotte city hires must get a COVID-19 vaccine, city officials told employees in an email Wednesday.

The vaccines aren’t required for existing employees, but all employees must be vaccinated to be eligible for a wellness incentive program, The Charlotte Observer reported. The program provides a financial reward to eligible employees and spouses through an annual medical premium savings or city contribution, according to the city.

As of Wednesday, about 70% of the city’s more than 7,700 government workers are at least partially vaccinated.

Vaccinated employees will get $250 for getting vaccinated by Sept. 30, but may miss out on an additional $250 promised for reaching a 75% vaccination threshold. Employees who are partially vaccinated must get their second shot by Nov. 19 to get the initial $250 reward.

There’s still one more chance for employees to push for the additional $250, city spokesman Cory Burkarth said. The Nov. 19 deadline for the second shot means that employees could still get the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and upload proof of vaccination to reach the 75% threshold.