GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman’s trip to a Gaston County bank ended on Tuesday at the Gaston County Jail.

Stanley Police said they got a call from the South State Bank on N.C. 27 about fraud. When they arrived, they found Christina Yvette Graham and started investigating the bank’s claim.

Authorities found Graham in possession of several fake identifications and financial cards while learning about the woman’s attempt to fraudulently obtain money by using a forged check.

Graham also had cocaine on her, police said.

Stanley Police charged Graham with two counts of financial identity theft, two counts of financial card forgery, obtaining property by false pretense, common law forgery, and cocaine possession.

Graham is being held at the Gaston County Jail on a $100,000 secured bond.