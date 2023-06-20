RALEIGH, N.C. — Jacinthia Little of Charlotte took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize.

Little purchased her Living Lucky with Luke Combs ticket from Total Convenience Market on U.S. 70 Southwest in Hickory.

She collected her prize at lottery headquarters Monday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,501.

Living Lucky with Luke Combs debuted in April with five $200,000 prizes. Two $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Players can enter their Living Lucky with Luke Combs scratch-offs into a second-chance drawing for a chance to attend a private concert in Nashville that includes a chance to win a $500,000 grand prize on stage with Luke Combs.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $61.8 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Mecklenburg County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.