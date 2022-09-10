PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Chatham High School teacher was arrested Sept. 2 on four charges, including attempted sexual act with a student, and dismissed from the school system, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to CBS 17 on Friday.

Jasmine Murphy, 27, was dismissed from Northwood High School after being charged with the attempted sexual act, cyberstalking, indecent liberties with a student and extortion, the sheriff’s office said.

“A report of inappropriate verbal and text communications between a teacher and student was filed with the office on May 31. But because the age of the victim is under 18, some of the details of the investigation is limited,” The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said.

Murphy has been issued a written promise to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on Monday.

CBS 17 reached out to Chatham County Schools’ Public Information Officer inquiring about the events leading up to the arrest as well as any further information.

So far, this is the statement provided:

“Ms. Murphy is a former employee. The district followed protocol and shared with law enforcement when a concern was brought to the attention of administrators…Thank you for reaching out.”