Check your tickets! Powerball ticket sold in NC wins $1 million prize

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Saturday’s Powerball drawing produced a $1 million prize for someone who bought a ticket at a convenience store in Wake County, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
The winner bought the ticket at Bayleaf Convenience & Deli on Six Forks Road in Raleigh. The lucky ticket won the highest prize nationally in Saturday’s drawing.
The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 1-16-48-49-65. The odds of matching all five white balls in a Powerball drawing are 1 in 11.6 million.
The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.
No one won Saturday’s Powerball jackpot.
The jackpot will climb to $42 million as an annuity or $31 million cash for Wednesday’s drawing.
The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.