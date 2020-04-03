Chief Justice Beasley issues order postponing court proceedings until June 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Chief Justice Cheri Beasley issued an order on Thursday, April 2 containing seven emergency directives.

The order is:

Postpones court proceedings for a second time to June 1, 2020

Continues to direct clerks of court to post notices, such as the attached poster, at court facilities discouraging entry by those infected with COVID-19

Authorizes court proceedings to be conducted by remote audio and video transmissions

Directs attorneys and others without business before the court to avoid court facilities

Allows use of a sworn statement under penalty of perjury rather than notarization for court filings and oaths

Allows service of court documents by email

Extends the deadline for payment of most fines and fees by 90 days and directs clerks not to report failures to pay court debt to the DMV

“Judicial officials and court personnel statewide are going above and beyond to serve the public during this health emergency,” said Chief Justice Cheri Beasley. “My number one priority is to protect them and the public by limiting gatherings and foot traffic in our county courthouses, while making sure our courts stay available to serve the public.”

The April 2 order follows Governor Roy Cooper issuance of Executive Order 121 on March 27, 2020, directing all individuals in the state to stay in their place of residence subject to limited exceptions.