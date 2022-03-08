CARY, N.C. (AP) — One child was killed and three other people were taken to the hospital after fire roared through a North Carolina apartment building, officials said.

The fire broke out in a three-story apartment building in Cary, Nexstar’s WNCN reported. Firefighters responding to the complex after 2:30 p.m. Monday found “heavy fire and smoke,” said Deanna Hawkes, Cary’s public safety spokeswoman.

The Cary Fire Department rescued three people and found a fourth person outside of the fire. All were taken to a local hospital, Hawkes said. One of the victims was a child and Hawkes didn’t know the child’s age. No firefighters were hurt, officials said.

It’s the second time in several weeks that a child died in a fire in Wake County. Last month, a fire at a condominium complex in Raleigh killed a child and her grandmother.