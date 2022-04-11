JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A child died after falling into the water at Whitewater Falls in Jackson County, NC on Sunday.



The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, 3, was visiting with her family when she was swept away in the water and went over the falls.



Emergency crews from Jackson, Transylvania, Haywood, Henderson, and Oconee counties went to the scene to help.

The child was found trapped in an area of the falls. Her body was recovered around 1 a.m. Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office says Newswanger is from Denver, Pennsylvania. Her family was living in Oconee County while working in the area.

Jackson County Sheriff Chip Hall offered condolences to the family and cautions others about the dangers associated with visits to scene areas such as Whitewater Falls.

Sheriff Hall says, “First and foremost our prayers are with the Newswanger Family as they grieve the loss of this precious young child. With the onset of spring weather we need to be reminded of the dangers associated with many scenic areas of the region such as waterfalls. While beautiful to view from a safe distance, venturing out closer to the falls for any reason brings tremendous danger. Always remain at a distance, follow safety precautions and warnings which are in place, and view waterfalls from designated viewing areas.”