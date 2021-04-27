Child, woman seriously injured in dog attack in Garner, police say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman and child were attacked by dogs in a Garner neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened after 6 p.m. in a backyard of a home in the 200 block of Roan Drive, according to Garner police.

The two victims suffered serious injuries and were taken to WakeMed for treatment, police said in a statement.

The two dogs involved were seized by Wake County Animal Control and taken to the Wake County Animal Shelter, the statement said.

Roan Drive is located off Vandora Springs Road near Old Stage Road.

Police said the attack was under investigation.