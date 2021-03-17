Chowan University plans to return to in-person instruction for fall 2021 semester

MURFREESBORO, N.C. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, Chowan University announced they are planning to return to in-person instruction for fall 2021.

The University said with advancements in technology, the understanding of the pandemic, and COVID-19 vaccines becoming available to students, staff, and faculty, they are preparing to have all students back on campus this fall, while remaining vigilant.

The officials said they will monitor prevention efforts and continue to prioritize the health and well-being of the University community.

Chowan University offered students courses that could be delivered both remotely and in-person, for fall 2020 and spring 2021.

The University said the majority of remote and hybrid sessions were delivered in real-time, to enable interaction and discussion among students and faculty.

“We experienced success and student satisfaction during these semesters,” the University said in a press release.

As the impacts of COVID-19 are ever-changing, the University said they understand that clearly communicating plans early helps to ensure students and their families have the latest information for decisions on enrollment, housing, and other areas of university student life.

“The University continues to monitor the progress of the pandemic response, we are also carefully planning a safe return to campus and the traditional collegiate experience,” said President Kirk Peterson, who made the decision in consultation with the Chowan leadership team.

“Predictions give us optimism that this fall our students will enjoy a more normal on-campus experience,” said Peterson.

Additional plans for fall classes including safety measures will be announced as the university continues to work closely with local and state public health agencies.