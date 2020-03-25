Chowan University to complete spring semester online; commencement postponed until December

MURFREES, N.C. (WNCT) – Chowan University has been carefully following the developments with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in conjunction with medical experts and in close coordination with the state and local public health experts.

The university has become a virtual university, completing the remainder of the spring 2020 semester in an online learning setting and at this time, the university is not closing campus operations, but taking the necessary precautions to protect the campus community.

Many offices and resources have or may move to remote assistance.

Commencement 2020 originally scheduled for May 9 has been postponed until December 19, 2020.

The December 19th Commencement will honor candidates for graduation from July 2019, December 2019, May 2020, July 2020, and December 2020; however, on May 9th, the University will hold a virtual celebration for those who were slated to receive their diploma that day.