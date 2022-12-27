ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Water resources crews have repaired and continue to work on water line breaks following water outages in Buncombe County.

Officials said crews have been working around the clock since Saturday to identify and repair broken lines in the public infrastructure.

The Asheville Airport said portable toilets are to be delivered Tuesday due to restrooms and restaurants remaining closed from the city-wide water issue.

On Tuesday, crews were able to repair water line breaks in the areas of McDowell Street, Sweeten Creek Road, Depot Street and London Road.

Crews are onsite now at Monte Vista Road according to city officials.

City officials said one reason water outages in the southern part of Buncombe have occurred is due to a water production facility being unable to produce water since Christmas Eve.

The water system is also experiencing higher water consumption levels according to the city.

The city of Asheville has asked residents to consider conserving water and delaying unnecessary water use for the next 24-48 hours to help avoid low or no water pressure for all customers.

The Water Resource Department said people should try to refrain from allowing faucets to drip during the daytime hours due to the impacts on the overall water system.

Officials have encouraged residents to do the following in order to keep as much water in the system as possible:

Minimize or delay processes that use large quantities of water.

Take shorter showers.

Do not wash your car.

Delay doing laundry.

Delay running the dishwasher.

Officials also mentioned checking on neighbors and the elderly in areas where there is no water.

If you see a leak in your area, please email egovutility@ashevillenc.gov or call the customer service line at 828-251-1122.

Due to high call volumes, wait times will be longer than normal on the phone line.

Emergency service providers have alternative water supply plans in place for fire protection and are coordinating plans for those without drinking water.