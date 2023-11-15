GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro is pushing back its timeline to hand over operations of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex and the Steve Tanger Center for the Performing Arts to a private company as it continues to search for the right fit.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan initially confirmed on Aug. 14 that the city would seek offers for an exclusive contract to manage the two facilities. The request for proposals set 4 p.m. on Oct. 6, 2023, as the deadline for applications with approval of a “preferred proposer” scheduled for Nov. 6.

Greensboro Communications Manager Jake Keys said on Nov. 6, however, that the city was planning to solicit more bids as only two had been filed.

The city re-opened bidding at 3 p.m. on Nov. 13 with a deadline of 2 p.m. on Dec. 22.

Details on requirements for vendors and the planned timeline are available on the City of Greensboro’s e-Procurement System. A Q&A period will run from 3 p.m. Nov. 13 to 2 p.m. Dec. 6.

The Greensboro Coliseum Complex has been under the City of Greensboro’s management since it opened in 1959. Matt Brown, managing director of the Coliseum since 1994, planned to turn the complex over to private management as part of his “succession plan,” Vaughan said.

The city is specifically looking for companies with “comprehensive facility management expertise for venues which are similar to the complex/center and which are compatible with the city’s business goals and objectives.” The company should seek to “maximize revenues, minimize expenses and provide the greatest financial return for the complex/center.”

The company would actively book and manage the calendar of events for all facilities and “aggressively” seek out major events alongside the Greensboro Convention and Visitor’s Bureau and the Greensboro Sports Foundation. They would also oversee food service, which is currently operated by OVG Hospitality under a contract that expires Dec. 31, 2031.

The company chosen would report to the city manager, the Coliseum War Memorial Commission and the Tanger Center Board of Directors.