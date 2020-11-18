City of Raleigh cancels all special events through March

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Raleigh canceled all special events through the first quarter of 2021, which ends March 31. The announcement came Tuesday afternoon. This means any festivals, road races, and parades in Raleigh will be postponed or scrapped altogether.

All public meetings will also remain virtual through that time.

City leaders said they don’t see the pandemic improving enough to hold these events or meetings in person.

“I think that is the wise decision at this point,” said Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin. “Nothing is going to change. We have a very tough winter to get through. I think staying safe and keeping our community safe needs to be the number one priority.”

There are education efforts underway at the different entertainment districts and bars to help people understand why the various restrictions are in place. City representatives said they can be confusing for a lot of community members and they’re working to help them understand the importance of following them.

The COVID-19 case numbers have been rising in Wake County since October. Health officials said hospitalizations are at an all-time high. Almost 300 people have died in Wake County from the virus.