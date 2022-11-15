CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — A Clemmons mother found a lost charm that contains her son’s ashes on Monday.

Morgan Clodfelter told FOX8 she retraced her steps, checked every nook and cranny and eventually found the charm tucked away in a car seat after almost a week of searching.

Clodfelter left the hospital with two things on July 30, 2021: a stamp of her baby boy Zachary James’ feet and his ashes.

“We don’t know what happened or why we lost him,” Clodfelter said.

On the morning of July 30, Clodfelter and her husband went to the doctor after noticing she was passing blood clots.

Ultrasounds and other tests came back normal. Later that day, she started having contractions.

“I delivered him at home at 11:30 on July 30. He was still alive, but he obviously didn’t make it very long after he was born,” Clodfleter said. “My husband had to rush me to the hospital, and I was rushed to emergency surgery.”

When the couple left the hospital, they took Zachary to be cremated.

As Clodfelter healed, her husband bought her a small charm bracelet with the inscription “Your wings were ready, but my heart was not.”

“That saying has just stuck with me,” Clodfelter said. “That’s my baby.”

Inside the small charm, are some of Zachary’s ashes. It’s a way for her to stay close to her son at all times.