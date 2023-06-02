Wesley Barrett of Waco took a chance on a Fast Play ticket Friday morning and won a $1.14 million jackpot, the largest in Fast Play history.

He bought his lucky $10 Jackpot 777 ticket from Metcalf’s Grocery on Tryon School Road in Bessemer City.

The largest Fast Play win before Barrett’s occurred on March 11 when a $20 100X The Cash ticket won a $920,665 jackpot plus the $200,000 cash that comes with a $20 Fast Play purchase.

Barrett arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $814,395.

Fast Play features an instantly growing jackpot that increases with every ticket sold until it is won. The current jackpot stands at $108,000 and counting. The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 320,000.

Ticket sales from games like Fast Play make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. Cleveland County received $28.5 million in grants, using funds raised by the lottery, to help with school construction. For details on other ways money raised by the lottery made a difference in Cleveland County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.