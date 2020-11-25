Clorox Company creating 158 new jobs in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Popular consumer goods company Clorox will create 158 new jobs in Durham County, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.

The company will invest $7.5 million to relocate the headquarters for its Better Health Vitamins, Minerals and Supplement (VMS) business and expand its operations in Durham.

“Global brands like Clorox see North Carolina’s steady leadership and workforce growth as reasons to operate and thrive here, even during a crisis,” said Governor Cooper. “The Clorox Company’s continued investment and partnership here is good news for our entire state’s continued economic recovery.”

The new jobs will include IT, management, marketing, sales, finance, and research and development personnel, according to a release from the governor’s office.

The average annual salary for all new positions is $123,310, creating an annual payroll impact of more than $19.4 million per year.

Durham County’s overall average annual wage is $71,756.

Over the course of the 12-year term of the grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by more than $462 million, according to Cooper’s office.