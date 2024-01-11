WANCHESE, N.C. (WAVY) — The storm on Jan. 9 along the Outer Banks had quite the wind gusts. It was fierce, and loud that night.

“Wind was ripping and the trees were blowing,” Sam Stephens said. “This was a little bit of a flood area, so we brought the dogs down here to see what was going on down here. They loved it, they loved every puddle.”

Tidal flooding coated the streets of downtown Manteo throughout the morning. The wind, strong enough to knock down the mast of a sail boat.

In the words of the sailor, who did not want to appear on camera, “It’s now a motorboat.”

Power crews were seen all over the place Wednesday morning, patching up lines and fixing poles that came crashing down in the winds. But the damage got worse in the western end of Wanchese where a large tree smashed into a bedroom overnight.

“There was like, an unimaginable sound that I just can’t describe, it was just pure fear,” said Akxel Aldair Perez Eslava. “I could hear it like, on top of me, and then next thing I knew, everything just came crashing down.”

Two brothers shared the room. Jose, the older brother, was able to get his younger brother, Akxel, out of the way before the roof finished collapsing. Jose happened to be outside the bedroom when the tree hit.

“Had I been on my bed at the time, I would have been dead,” Jose said. “I would have been dead, and I’m pretty sure the weight would have been enough to kill him, too, because he was on the bottom bunk.”

That entire family made it out safely, but an entire chunk of their home is seen smashed out.

“I started to scream help,” Akxel said. “He came by, he pulled me out, and we were all safe, but at the time I just didn’t want to go to sleep anymore.”

Repairs are rapidly being made. More than a dozen friends and family members came to help rebuild. They were seen quickly getting the roof back on the bedroom. In the meantime, the family said the rest of the home is livable.

“They came by after they heard what happened, and they decided to help us,” Akxel said.

They told 10 On Your Side that, mainly thanks to their huge support network of family and friends, they expect repairs on their home to be done in a matter of days.