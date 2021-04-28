Closer to normal? NC Gov. Cooper to provide COVID-19 update amid new CDC mask guidance

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will provide an update Wednesday on the state’s response to the coronavirus days before his latest executive order is set to expire and as the CDC issues new guidelines for wearing masks outdoors.

Gov. Cooper’s latest executive order, which went to effect on March 25 and eased many safety protocols for businesses across the state, is set to expire Friday.

The order increased maximum occupancy limits in several areas.

Museums, aquariums, retail businesses and shops, salons and personal care shops, were able to increase capacity to 100%.

Restaurants, breweries, wineries, amusement parks, gyms, pools and other recreation establishments were able to expand capacity up to 75% indoors and 100% outdoors.

U.S. health officials said Tuesday that fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to wear masks outdoors anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers.

The CDC also said that those who unvaccinated should wear masks at outdoor gatherings that include other unvaccinated people. They should also wear masks at outdoor restaurants.

FOX 46 Charlotte will carry Governor Cooper’s news conference live on air and online at 2 p.m. Wednesday.