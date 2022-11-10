CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg chief of police is not hiding his feelings about the latest bond decision made by the Mecklenburg County judicial system.

Octavis Wilson was arrested last Saturday following what CMPD described as a ‘brutal, physical, sexual assault’ that ended with a woman in the hospital following the attack Friday night not far from Tuckaseegee Road.

Wilson, who has been arrested multiple times under similar circumstances, had his bond reduced by a Mecklenburg County judge from $2 million to $50,000.

On Wednesday, Chief Johnny Jennings took to social media to air his frustrations.

“We were pleased and appreciative of the original decision by the Mecklenburg County Magistrate’s Office to issue a $2 million bond for Octavis Wilson, a violent repeat offender. However, a judge decided just days later to lower this individual’s bond to a mere $50K.”

“What kind of message are we sending to our citizens when they see these offenders get right back out after committing very serious crimes against them?” Chief Jennings said.

The 29-year-old accused sex assault suspect faces multiple charges from over the weekend including first-degree kidnapping, second-degree forcible rape, attempted second-degree forcible sexual offense, assault on a female, and sexual battery.

“We continue to ask our judicial partners to take these crimes just as serious as we do. There’s no bond amount that is sufficient for a community’s peace of mind regarding their safety,” Chief Jennings said