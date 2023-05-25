CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There have been 22 arrests and 56 vehicles towed or seized since February in Charlotte associated with a crackdown on street takeovers, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police reported Wednesday.

Over the last two weeks, the CMPD Transportation Division was busy shutting down meet-ups and towing vehicles taking part in dangerous stunts. In addition to the arrests, there have been 94 citations issued and 10 guns seized associated with the incidents.

On Saturday, May 20, a catering van was reportedly seen doing donuts on Sirona Drive in west Charlotte. The driver was cited and the vehicle was placed on an evidence hold. Officers also recovered a stolen vehicle on Saturday.

(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

The Chevy pickup was towed and is being held as evidence.

On Friday, May 19, officers responded to an event with around 100 vehicles in the University Division that quickly dispersed. Officers towed two vehicles involved, a white Hyundai and a white Camaro.

The previous weekend, CMPD said officers witnessed a White Chevy Silverado doing donuts near pedestrians and other vehicles May 14 at the intersection of Statesville Road and Sunset Road. Officers arrested the alleged driver, 19-year-old Luke Opyrchal, and charged him with reckless driving.

On May 4, a 20-year-old was arrested for reputedly taking part in numerous street takeover events around the city.

Several of the street takeovers have been reported taking place near the NASCAR Hall of Fame off Brooklyn Village Avenue.