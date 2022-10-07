CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – As Queen City News was tracking down the details of a string of armed robberies in the Charlotte area, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was tracking down the suspect.

Detectives with CMPD say they arrested 27-year-old Darius Nicholson in connection with the crimes.

CMPD notified Queen City News of at least five incidents in the past few months. Surveillance video captured who police believe to be Nicholson stealing various items and brandishing a gun at multiple stores throughout the Charlotte area. They think at least two CVS stores, two Walgreens, and a Lowe’s home improvement store were hit.

“Over the past week, we’ve had a lot of larcenies, as well as robberies with a handgun,” said Detective Ricky Smith with CMPD Crimestoppers.

The latest incident happened Wednesday at Lowe’s in Northlake. CMPD believes Nicholson stole a $330 Shark vacuum cleaner and brandished a gun when confronted by an employee. While he did not fire the weapon, police say he had a five- or six-year-old child with him.

“He enters the store and begins shoplifting, and then when he’s confronted by a store employee, he brandishes a handgun,” said Detective Smith.

Another incident was caught on camera. This time, the suspect fired shots.

The video, allegedly taken by an employee at a Walgreens on Freedom Drive, shows the suspect fleeing the scene on Sept. 19. The store reported he stole $87 worth of pampers and fired shots out of his white vehicle as he was driving away.

“If you look in this video, this guy is leaving the scene and actually fires a round at an employee,” said Detective Smith.

On Aug. 3, police believe Nicholson also stole more than $550 worth of deodorant, nasal spray, and allergy medicine from the CVS on Conlan Circle. On Sept. 13, a report showed the suspect brandished a gun at another CVS on Pecan Avenue in Plaza Midwood.

According to CMPD records, Nicholson’s previous criminal history includes arrests in July 2020 and June 2022. His charges included three counts of child abuse, assault on a female, multiple larcenies, possessing a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting a public officer, and more.