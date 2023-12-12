Warning: Discretion is advised. The following contains graphic descriptions of a brutal domestic violence incident and fatal shooting.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charges will not be filed against an officer who shot and killed a man in north Charlotte home on Aug. 25, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg District Attorney Spencer B. Merriweather III.

Authorities say the incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 25 at an apartment in the 5000 block of Roundstone Way off Reames Road.

A woman called 911, reportedly telling dispatchers she had been stabbed numerous times by her husband and “was about to die,” according to officials. Her husband, who could be heard over the phone, was still at the home.

At the same time, investigators say the husband, Trinity Scot Deese, also called 911, stating that he was deaf and could not hear the 911 operator, but confessed that he had stabbed his wife “a bunch of times” and she was “in a lot of pain.”

Officials say Deese appeared to step away from the phone during his 911 call and his wife reportedly told the other 911 operator that Deese had picked up another knife. The wife was then heard on the call yelling, “Please don’t” and “I can’t do this.” Deese was heard saying, “Sorry, I love you,” while his wife screamed in pain.

According to body-worn cameras, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Officer Shomette arrived at the apartment to hear the wife’s screams. He pounded on the door, identifying himself as a police officer, and tried to kick the door in. CMPD Officer Neer then arrived, broke down the door, and entered the home, followed by Shomette.

The officers went towards the wife’s cries coming from a back bedroom, and blood could be seen on the carpet, police say. Neer’s body camera recorded Deese stabbing his wife on the bathroom floor and Neer shooting Deese four times, causing him to fall onto his wife.

The wife was then recorded pulling a knife from her body, and Deese being placed in handcuffs.

Knife seen in Deese's right hand at the time of the shooting (DA's Office)

In addition, officials continued that Neer was heard on the 911 call identifying himself as a police officer and calling out to Deese to show himself.

Police say Deese died at the apartment. His wife was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from numerous stab wounds.

On Aug. 20, Neer was interviewed by the State Bureau of Investigation.

Neer says that before the shooting, he was informed of the 911 calls that had been placed reporting a stabbing and that Shomette heard the wife screaming from inside the home, which prompted the need for officers to go into the apartment.

Neer confirmed the details shown on his body camera. He continued that he saw Deese stab his wife at least once and that Deese was about to stab again when Neer shot him.

Neer reported that he saw over a dozen stab wounds on the front of the wife’s body. He says he shot his weapon because he felt Deese was a threat to his wife and would have killed her if not stopped.

On Aug. 25, the day of the shooting, Officer Shomette was also interviewed by the SBI. Officer Shomette reported much of the same details, saying he heard a loud cry coming from the apartment when he first arrived. After entering the apartment, Officer Shomette says he could not see details but that he could see someone moving in the bathroom.

Shomette says he saw Neer point his weapon toward the bathroom but only remembered two shots being fired. Officer Shomette says he got closer and saw a black woman lying on the bathroom floor naked with multiple stab wounds to her lower abdomen, upper right chest and left arm.

SBI also spoke with the wife while she was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). She said that she and Deese had been together for 10 years and married for the last four. They had two young daughters who were staying with Deese’s parents in a different city during the time of the attack.

The woman says Deese had been hearing voices for about a year and had just started medication within the last month. He had a family history of schizophrenia, but Deese has not been diagnosed with the disorder.

The wife continued that she and her husband had a “difficult conversation” after which she went to sleep in the bedroom and Deese went to sleep on the couch. She closed the bedroom door, but could not fall asleep out of fear that Deese may be violent. Soon after, Deese opened the door, telling his wife, “You are a love killer,” and began stabbing her with a knife.

The second knife found in the bathroom. (DA’s Office)

According to SBI agents, two knives were found in the bathroom, a wooden knife handle was discovered on the bedroom floor and a broken, bloody knife blade was found in the kitchen sink.

However, DA Merriweather believes that Neer acted accordingly to prevent “imminent danger of great bodily harm or death” and that Neer’s actions were not only reasonable but necessary.

“It is without question that the actions of these two officers saved the life of [the victim],” said Merriweather. “Accordingly, I will not be seeking charges related to the death of Trinity Scot Deese.”

Merriweather sent his conclusions to the SBI.