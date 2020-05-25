CMPD responds to 5 shootings, 1 stabbing in 2-hour span Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to four separate shootings and one reported stabbing in a span of just over two hours on Saturday night.

The first incident began at 8:33 p.m. in the 2100 Block of Newland Road. According to CMPD, a man was shot once in the upper back. He was alert and conscious when he was rushed to Atrium Health’s Carolina’s Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing as detectives said they’re working to determine a motive.

The second reported shooting occurred at 8:58 p.m. in the 4900 block of Albemarle Road. According to police, a total of six people were shot during an exchange of gunfire after a disturbance broke out in a parking lot. Five of the six victims sustained non-life threatening injuries. One of the victims is currently in serious, but stable condition, police said.

The third reported shooting, tragically, ended with one person losing their life, CMPD said. The deadly shooting broke out at 9:02 p.m. at 4513 Hovis Road. CMPD said a man was shot after a disturbance with a known suspect. The victim, later identified as Demario Tillman, 29, was transported to Atrium Health’s Carolina’s Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. The suspect, Darryanna Hearn, 27, turned herself in to police.

The fourth shooting happened at 9:57 p.m. at 9609 N. Tryon Street. Police said an argument between two men resulted in an exchange of gunfire. One of the men sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police said. The other remained on scene and was contacted by arriving CMPD officers. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

The fifth reported incident that occurred within the two-hour span Saturday happened at 10:38 p.m. at 808 Glasgow Road. Two men known to one another got into a physical altercation, police said. One of the men produced a knife and stabbed the other in the face. The victim’s injuries are serious but non-life threatening. The suspect was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

The sixth incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. near 6648 rumple Road as officers responded to a shooting involving two victims. They were both transported to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries. It is unclear if there is a suspect.

All six cases remain under investigation at this time. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

VIDEO FROM FOX 46: