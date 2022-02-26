CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teenager was sexually assaulted at a Harris Teeter parking lot on Thursday night, according to CMPD.

Police say the incident occurred at the Harris Teeter on Wyalong Drive off Idlewild Road.

Officers responded to Novant Mint Hill hospital in reference to the assault and kidnapping report.

In conversation with the victim, she explained to police she was physically forced into the suspect’s car against her will. Once in the car, she said she was sexually assaulted.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.