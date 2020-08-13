CMPD: Toddler shoots himself with family-friend’s unsecured and loaded gun

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A toddler took a family friend’s gun from an unsecured location, fired it, and injured himself on August 12, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The family-friend, and owner of the weapon, Devonte Warren, 25, is now facing criminal charges.

The incident occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12 near the 1400 block of Camp Greene Street in west Charlotte, police said.

As CMPD officers arrived at the scene, they found a 2-year-old boy with an apparent, life-threatening gunshot wound. The toddler was rushed to an area hospital and is currently in stable condition, police said.

The 2-year-old boy and his family were visiting Warren at a home on Camp Greene Street when the child found and fired the unsecured firearm, injuring himself, police said. The firearm and additional evidence have been collected as evidence, and Warren was arrested.

Warren has been charged with failure to secure a firearm to protect a minor. He is currently being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.