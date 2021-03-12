CMPD working to determine if criminal charges are warranted following SWAT situation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte firefighters thought they were going to help a driver in distress, but when they arrived, the man behind the wheel pulled out a gun and the situation escalated quickly.

First responders arrived at the intersection of Providence Road and McKee just before 11:30 a.m. to a call about the driver being stranded with some type of medical emergency.

When help came, they approached the car and then the driver threatened them. The crew backed off and called in more help.

The move led to an hours-long standoff with law enforcement. They came in with armored trucks and used special equipment to disable the car.

Traffic was backed up for almost two hours as the operation went on.

“We want to make sure that traffic is not an issue. This is a big undertaking, Providence and McKee is a major intersection in this part of town, so that was a huge lift just diverting traffic and making sure everybody was safe,” Major Dace Johnson said. “The surrounding businesses and residents were safe, once that took place then we could start addressing the problem and trying to figure that part out.”

The driver eventually surrendered, but before that police say he was uncooperative. He was alert, conscious and moving around the car but he wasn’t communicating with them.

CMPD tells us that the gun was on the dashboard and they were able to see it while they interacted with him. He didn’t speak to them until he surrendered.

Major Dave Johnson says they’re working to see if this incident deserves criminal charges or is this is just a mental health condition.

Maj. Johnson says it seems to be a mental health condition but they need more information. Either way, they’re going to make sure he gets the help he needs.