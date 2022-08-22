CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education filed a motion Friday to dismiss a lawsuit from a former Myers Park High School student who said she was raped on campus in 2016.

Serena Evans, an outspoken critic of CMS’ handling of sexual assaults in the past, sued the school district in June, claiming CMS failed to prevent the harassment and assault.

Evans said she experienced harassment dating back to her time as a student at Alexander Graham Middle School.

The lawsuit alleged Evans was harassed by male classmates beginning in the fall of the 2014-2015 school year. She experienced unwanted physical touching, including groping of her breasts and buttocks, students “accidentally” bumping into her or grabbing her when she was bent over, as well as verbal harassment like “vulgar and sexually suggestive comments” about her body and classmates’ “desire to have sex with her.”

Evans said teachers and school administrators witnessed and overheard her harassment at Alexander Graham, but they advised her “to ‘ignore the boys’ and to make concessions for their behavior since ‘girls mature faster than boys do.’”

According to the lawsuit, Evans experienced increased anxiety and depression issues in her 7th-grade year.

When Evans enrolled at Myers Park High School, the lawsuit said, the pattern of harassment and assault only intensified.

The lawsuit claims male students at the high school were “emboldened” by traditions at the school.

“The concept of MPHS students engaging in sexual behavior on MPHS property, often during the school day, has long been part of MPHS’s ethos,” reads the lawsuit, adding that students would frequently use largely unused bathrooms near the gym and locker rooms for sex during the school day.

In the fall of 2016, a freshman Evans said a student lead her to one of the secluded bathrooms and pushed into a handicap stall, and raped her.

After she reported the incident, Evans said school leaders did not take her seriously and even threatened she’d be suspended if she moved forward with an investigation.

“I was like, ‘Why do you not believe me? Why are you not listening? Why are you invalidating me?” she told Queen City News.

The lawsuit said Evan’s mother emailed former MPHS Principal Mark Bosco to report the assault. He reportedly never responded to the email. It also said school administrators took the male classmate’s denial of the assault as fact.

“He was allowed to continue playing football, be a glorified athlete while I had an ovarian cyst rupture. I had PTSD, couldn’t get in the car, without having panic attacks screaming at my mom, ‘Take me home,” said Evans.

According to documents, Evans is suing the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board of Education for violating Title IX, Negligent Supervision and Retention, negligence, premises liability, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

On August 19, 2022, the CMS denied Evans’ allegations and filed a motion to have the lawsuit partially dismissed, arguing that the board had “governmental immunity.”

CMS argued in court filings that the complaint should be dismissed “on the ground that this Court lacks subject matter jurisdiction over certain claims” and lacks personal jurisdiction over the Board.

CMS has faced a number of controversies related to former students speaking out over the district’s handling of sexual assault allegations.

In December 2021, CMS released its new Title IX report about how the district handles sexual assault allegations, including the creation of a new task force officials said would change the way allegations are investigated.

Nikki Wombwell, who said she was raped in the woods surrounding Myers Park when she was a student said her allegations also fell on deaf ears.

Late last year, the former Principal of Myers Park was reassigned to a different position within the district.

“Your students are listening. When you delay accountability or meaningful change it sends a clear message that you don’t care,” Wombwell told the school board. “Please, show us you care.”