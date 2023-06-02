CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A school bus caught on fire in the Ballantyne area of south Charlotte Thursday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools reported.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., Bus 32 was traveling from Charles Parker Academic Center when it experienced a fire at the corner of Old Ardrey Kell Road and Providence Road West, the Charlotte Fire Department confirmed. CMS said the bus driver was very proactive when he noticed smoke on the bus and proceeded to pull over and safely evacuate all the students off the vehicle.

When Charlotte firefighters arrived on scene, Carolina Volunteer Fire Department had arrived and both agencies jointly extinguished the fire, CFD said. The students and bus driver had already safely exited the bus, and CMS said students were picked up by parents and taken home.

CFD reported fire damage to the engine compartment, drivers seat, and first row of seats.

CMS said its bus drivers are given safety training each year to manage various situations including emergency evacuations. Upon its last inspection, Bus 32 reportedly did not have any safety concerns, therefore the cause of the fire is under investigation.