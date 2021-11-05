Coach K, Emily K Center opens 7,500-square foot expansion with ribbon cutting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham-based Emily Krzyzewski Center officially opened its new 7,500-square foot building expansion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning.

The Emily K Center is a non-profit organization that serves as a college access hub in Durham, propelling students and graduates toward success in college.

The opening comes at the conclusion of the Center’s ‘Game Changer Campaign’, which raised approximately $18.9 million, more than $3 million over its goal.

The funding supports the Center’s operations and expansion, enhances educational programs and ensures long-term sustainability, a press release said.

Additionally, the expansion provides the Center with 50 percent more classrooms for students to learn, as well as meeting spaces and advising rooms.

The Center has programs starting in elementary school, to ensure children in underrepresented communities have the opportunity to succeed.

Despite the pandemic, more than 2,000 students were helped in 2020.

Finally, more than 80 percent of their students have met or exceeded academic benchmarks.