Coast Guard aircrew hoists four from disabled fishing vessel near Duck

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A Coast Guard aircrew hoisted four fishermen from a disabled fishing vessel off the coast of Duck on Tuesday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received a call at approximately 7:30 a.m. from the captain of the fishing vessel Bald Eagle II stating that his vessel was disabled and drifting towards shore.

Coast Guard rescue off Duck (NC Coast Guard photo)

A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew and a Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew were launched to assist. Once on scene, the aircrew hoisted all four men and transported them to the air station. No injuries were reported.

“The water temperature near Southern Shores is currently 56 degrees, which is dangerous had these four men not been prepared,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Timothy Hall, operations unit controller for Sector North Carolina. “Fortunately, these men were wearing survival suits to prevent hypothermia when our rescue helicopter arrived.”