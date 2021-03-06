Coast Guard assists four on boat taking on water near Oregon Inlet

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Coast Guard reported assisting four people on a boat that was taking on water near Oregon Inlet on Saturday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received a call for assistance that the pleasure craft Hawg Hunter was taking on water from the stern due to an unknown source and their pump was malfunctioning, officials said. The boat was around 23 miles southeast of Oregon Inlet.

A Coast Guard boat was launched from Oregon Inet and a helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City was sent to the scene. Once they arrived, it was determined the boat was no longer taking on water and was moving under its own power. Coast Guard officials escorted the crew to Oregon Inlet, where they were able to get a pump that assisted in removing the water from the boat as it arrived at the Wanchese Boat Ramp.

No injuries were reported.