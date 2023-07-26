PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Coast Guard has permanently relieved the regional commander of his duties, according to a press release on Wednesday.

Capt. Matthew Baer was relieved of duties “due to a loss of confidence in his judgment and ability to fulfill his assigned duties.” He was temporarily relieved of duties as commander of Coast Guard Sector North Carolina on June 20, pending the results of an administrative investigation, officials said.

Capt. Tim List has assumed the duties as Sector North Carolina commander.

The Coast Guard stated in the release that List is responsible for leading a team of over 1,300 active, Reserve, and Auxiliary Coast Guard women and men operating eight boat stations, three aids to navigation teams, two marine safety detachments, two sector field offices, and one cutter in an area of responsibility which spans 3,375 nautical miles of inland, river, and coastal waterways, two military and economic strategic ports, and three interstate lakes.

Baer has been temporarily reassigned to the 5th Coast Guard District headquarters.