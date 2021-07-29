Coast Guard conducts medevac approximately 26 miles off Carolina Beach

WILMINGTON, N.C.—The Coast Guard medevaced a man from an 18-foot pleasure craft approximately 26 miles off of Carolina Beach, North Carolina, Wednesday.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center received notice via VHF channel 16 that a 50-year-old male onboard the vessel was displaying symptoms of a stroke.

The Sector North Carolina command center dispatched a 45-foot Response Boat – Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Wrightsville Beach to the scene.

The boatcrew transferred the patient to awaiting emergency medical services at Station Wrightsville Beach, which then transferred him to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

“Without the proper use of channel 16 we would not have been able to launch the RB-M from the station and assist the mariner in distress,” said Petty Officer 1st Class David Krahn, a watchstander in the Sector North Carolina command center. “We encourage boaters to use channel 16 as a way to contact the Coast Guard in times of distress.”