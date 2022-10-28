PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard and two good Samaritans rescued 13 people from a sinking commercial fishing vessel Friday approximately 63 miles southeast of Chincoteague, Va.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Virginia received a mayday relay call from good Samaritan vessel RV Atlantis at approximately 2 a.m. stating the 115-foot commercial fishing vessel Tremont and the 1000-foot Panamanian-flagged container vessel, MSC Rita, reportedly collided. The fishing vessel reported they were taking on water and sinking with 13 people aboard.

The watchstanders directed the launch of two Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina aircraft, an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew, a Coast Guard Station Chinoteague 47-foot Motor Life Boat boatcrew, as well as diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch to assist. The good Samaritan vessel, Drystan, arrived on scene and rescued 12 Tremont crewmembers and the helicopter crew hoisted the captain.

“Safety of life at sea is the Coast Guard’s top priority,” said Capt. Jennifer Stockwell, commander of Sector Virginia. “These are the life-saving missions for which we train each and every day. While this morning’s events were unfortunate, 13 people were rescued from an extremely perilous situation. The combined efforts of good Samaritans and Coast Guard response assets demonstrates a selfless commitment to others.”

The Tremont crewmembers were transferred to the MLB and taken to the station with no reported injuries. The fishing vessel captain was taken to Coast Guard Sector Virginia with no reported injuries.

The cause of the collision is being investigated.