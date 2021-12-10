Coast Guard oversees fishing vessel salvage near Duck

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Coast Guard is overseeing the salvage and removal of a fishing vessel, Friday, that became grounded near Duck, N.C.

On December 7, 2021, the Coast Guard rescued four fisherman from the disabled fishing vessel Bald Eagle II off the North Carolina coast.

The Coast Guard is working with the vessel owner and in coordination with state and local partners to mitigate impacts to the environment after the vessel ran aground near Southern Shores. The owner is continuing efforts to salvage the vessel and is working with an Oil Spill Removal Organization to safely remove the 5,000 gallons of diesel fuel on board.

The cause of the grounding is currently under investigation by Coast Guard Sector North Carolina.