Coast Guard, partners search for missing boater near Elizabeth City, N.C.

US Coast Guard (Credit: US Department of Homeland Security)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Coast Guard and partner agency crews are searching for a missing boater near Currituck Sound Friday morning.

The missing boater was last seen wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received a notification from 911 dispatchers that a 61-year-old male had departed into windy weather conditions in a 12-foot flat bottom boat and did not return.

Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City launched an MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter aircrew and Station Elizabeth City launched a 29-foot Response Boat—Small boat crew to search for the missing boater.

Also searching are crews from the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina Wildlife, North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries, and Corolla Beach Rescue. The Currituck Sound County Sheriff’s Office crews have located the man’s boat and lifejacket.