PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard rescued a mariner Monday afternoon from a sailing vessel taking on water 155 miles east of Cape Fear, N.C.

Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay command center watchstanders received a report of the 73-year-old man aboard the 33-foot sailing vessel Freyja Sunday night and reported that due to heavy weather, his vessel was taking on water and needed assistance.

A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and an HC-130 Hercules crew launched and hoisted the mariner from the vessel. After the mariner was hoisted, the helicopter crew transported him to Wilmington. There were no reported injuries.